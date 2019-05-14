Home

Racey, Maurice George, 93, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away May 11, 2019. George was born in Parkhill, Ontario, Canada on May 2, 1926 to Maurice and Mabel (Mollard) Racey. He married Marion Elliot on June 25, 1947, in Exeter, Ontario Canada. They were married until her death January 11, 1986. Upon her death, he married her sister, Jean Elliot Swim in December of 1986. They were married until Jean's death in November of 2018. He is survived by his children, Barbara of Maryland, Susan and Jo-Anne of South Florida, as well as Robert and Michael Swim of London, Ontario, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. George began his career as a Pilot for Trans-Canada Airlines in 1952. In 1954, he relocated to Culver City, California where he worked for Bill Lear Aviation Electronics in Santa Monica. Trained and mentored by Lear, he designed and flight-tested autopilots. The division was bought out by Bendix Radio in 1963. He then continued his autopilot career with Bendix until his retirement in 1984. He came to saving faith in Jesus Christ in 1957, watching a Billy Graham Crusade televised from Madison Square Garden. He served as Deacon and taught Sunday school in various Baptist churches for many years. His greatest joy was sharing his faith with those around him. George was an avid horse lover, having purchased two horses for his daughters upon their arrival in Fort Lauderdale in 1966. He spent many of his days off riding with his daughters in Western Broward County. He loved photography and developed his own photos for many years. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 12:00 pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 954-784-4000. As he was a charter member of New Presbyterian Church, his dear friend and Pastor Justin Beam will be officiating the service.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2019
