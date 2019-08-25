|
The music community lost a much loved and respected member with the passing of singer/songwriter Max DuBose, Vo'kome Hó'nehe, August 17, 2019. Max is the #1 Americana artist on ReverbNation, and his original music is distributed on sites such as Amazon, iTunes and Spotify. While awaiting the release of his 7th album, Max played his final set with members of his band (Max DuBose and the Scandalous Rogues) at the Woodstock 50th reunion in Bethel, New York. Following the performance, Max passed away peacefully in his sleep. Max began his musical journey in Shreveport, La and was a resident of Delray Beach, Fl.
Max is survived by his son Chad, three grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Life celebrations in his honor are forthcoming.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019