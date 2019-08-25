Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Max DuBose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max DuBose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max DuBose Obituary
The music community lost a much loved and respected member with the passing of singer/songwriter Max DuBose, Vo'kome Hó'nehe, August 17, 2019. Max is the #1 Americana artist on ReverbNation, and his original music is distributed on sites such as Amazon, iTunes and Spotify. While awaiting the release of his 7th album, Max played his final set with members of his band (Max DuBose and the Scandalous Rogues) at the Woodstock 50th reunion in Bethel, New York. Following the performance, Max passed away peacefully in his sleep. Max began his musical journey in Shreveport, La and was a resident of Delray Beach, Fl.

Max is survived by his son Chad, three grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Life celebrations in his honor are forthcoming.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.