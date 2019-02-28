|
JAVIT, Max – The officers, board and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) are saddened by the loss of Max Javit, of Boca Raton, Fla. Together with Rachel, his beloved wife of 64 years, Max was a Technion Guardian, a designation for those who have reached the highest level of support for the University. The Javits have been strong supporters of Jewish causes, especially those that aid Israeli charities and institutions. They have supported numerous projects at the Technion, including the Max & Rachel Javit Research Fund in the Unmanned Ground and Marine System and Max & Rachel Javit Autonomous Medical Systems. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Rachel, daughters Sharona and Debra, son Daniel, and the entire Javit family.American Technion SocietyZahava Bar-Nir, PresidentScott Leemaster, Chairman of the BoardJeffrey Richard, CEOKelley Whiter, Senior Director of Development
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019