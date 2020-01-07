Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine N. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine N. Adams Obituary
ADAMS, Maxine N, age 87, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on December 31, 2019. She is survived by son Philip A. Adams, former daughter-in-law Denise M. Adams, three grandchildren, Ashley M. Adams, Christopher A. Adams, and Candace M. Adams and one great-grandchild Corey T Annaloro. She has been a resident of Fort Lauderdale since 1963, originally from Dover, Tennessee. Maxine was in the banking business for over 30 years employed by First Federal of Broward/Glendale Savings, and Flagler Federal Savings. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, 401 SE 15th Ave Fort Lauderdale, 33301. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc, PO Box 50187, Lighthouse Point, FL, 33074.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -