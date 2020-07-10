1/1
Maxine Reeves Marshall
1948 - 2020
On Sunday, July 5, 2020, beloved, fun-loving & adventurous mother, Maxine Reeves Marshall, 72, of Sunrise, passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Kristian Marshall, and her parents, McNally and Hattie Louise Reeves of Greenville, SC. She is survived by three children, Jennifer Jaikaran, Kelly Grant, and Sean Marshall; their spouses Troy, Michael, and Natalie; three grandchildren, Marshall Grant, Maya Jaikaran, and Charlotte Grant; as well as her five sisters, Gertie, Janie, Peggie, Dale, and Terrie. A private service will be held for the family at T.M. Ralph Funeral Home in Sunrise, FL.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 9, 2020
Maxine you will be missed. My thoughts go out to your children and grand-children. May God's blessings go out to all of you.
Neil Cagle
Family
July 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, my sister and close childhood playmate who left me with so many memories filled with your adventurousness, imagination and zest for life. We will love you and miss you always.
DaleReeves Sutton
Sister
July 8, 2020
Great friend and confidante in high school. I enjoyed seeing her at several of our recent Hillcrest Class of
65' reunions. A sweet and generous lady with grace and personality. She will certainly be missed by all!
Peter Garrett
Friend
