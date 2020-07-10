On Sunday, July 5, 2020, beloved, fun-loving & adventurous mother, Maxine Reeves Marshall, 72, of Sunrise, passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Kristian Marshall, and her parents, McNally and Hattie Louise Reeves of Greenville, SC. She is survived by three children, Jennifer Jaikaran, Kelly Grant, and Sean Marshall; their spouses Troy, Michael, and Natalie; three grandchildren, Marshall Grant, Maya Jaikaran, and Charlotte Grant; as well as her five sisters, Gertie, Janie, Peggie, Dale, and Terrie. A private service will be held for the family at T.M. Ralph Funeral Home in Sunrise, FL.



