December 13,1931 - January 8, 2020
Died in Spring Hill Florida. Born in Kilmarnock, Scotland, May worked for Storer Broadcasting in NYC and SanFrancisco. She married and moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1970. She will be remembered by hundreds of friends for her laughter, wit, and sparkling personality. She is survived by her sister Madge Richmond, nephew Eddie Richmond,son David Steinlauf, daughter in law Kelly Steinlauf, Andrea Steinlauf, and Suzanne Steinlauf Megary.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020