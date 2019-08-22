|
Mel L. Wilson, Esq. passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1957 in Manning, South Carolina. He received his Bachelor's, Master's and Juris Doctorate from Florida State University. He was district general counsel for FDOT and a partner at WWS Law Firm before going into private practice. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dr. Cynthia L. Wilson, his four children: Ashley Brooks (Alton Brooks, Jr.), Amber, Andrew and Austin Wilson; his grandson, Alton Brooks III (Trey); his parents Eddie and Evelena Wade; his siblings: Edward, Lorrane, Theodis, Vanessa, Brenda and Linda. A wake will be held on Aug. 23 from 5-9 p.m. at The Chapel at James C. Boyd Funeral Home, 2324 Sistrunk Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 33311. Funeral services will be held Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at the same location.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019