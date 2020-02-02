|
Melissa Kay Cook, the beloved daughter of Peggy and John Cook; mother to Leah, Emma, Elizabeth, and Holly; and fiancé to Brian McGrath, passed away on Sunday, January 26.
We would need the entire paper to do Melissa justice. She was a cheerleader, writer, decorator, baker, back-up singer, punner extraordinaire, the hostess with the mostest, and so much more. She knew firsthand the power of unconditional love through her unwavering faith in God and showered that love on everyone around her - including her dog, Mr. D.
Please join us in celebrating Melissa's life on Friday, February 7, at 3 pm at Christ Church (4845 NE 25th Ave, Fort Lauderdale). Bright colors and lipstick are strongly encouraged.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020