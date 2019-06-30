Melissa T. Miller of Hollywood passed away June 25, 2019. Born December 31, 1956, she was pre-deceased by parents Sheldon J. and Ellen H. Tannen.



Survived by husband Keith B. Miller; brother Richard Tannen; nephews R.J. and Christopher Tannen; sister-in-law, Virginia Irene Miller and brother-in-law William Robert DuPriest also aunts, uncles, and many beloved ones.



Melissa was a caring and an exceptionally devoted wife for twenty-one years; she loved her family, especially her incredible friends and of course her animals.



Born in New York City; Melissa came to South Florida to visit where she met her future husband Keith and never left. They were married shortly thereafter and lived the most wonderful life anyone could have dreamed of or wished for.



Melissa loved fashion, clothing and shoes and always was impeccably attired. She was an excellent cook but loved fine dining even more. She traveled the world with her husband, but was just as happy at home, a home she and Keith supremely remodeled. She had a heart of gold, loved her circle of people and more importantly she constantly volunteered her time to help underprivileged women in so many wonderful ways.



She will be forever remembered and her special qualities will be missed dearly by all who knew her.



Gathering of family and friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 PM and a reception thereafter at the Landmark Funeral home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021



Memorial donations may be made in Melissa's honor to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the . Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 30, 2019