Dr. Melvin Aaron Platt Obituary
Dr. Melvin A. Platt of Boca Raton, passed away peacefully on September 20th 2019 after living a full life for 92 years. He was born and raised in Detroit, MI and moved his family to Miami in 1956. Mel was a Marine Vet and earned his DDS Degree at Wayne State University in Detroit. He practiced dentistry in N.M.B. for 42 years. After retiring, he worked at NSU College of Dental Medicine as an Adjunct Professor. Mel's many passions were reading, playing the saxophone and violin, growing orchids, playing classical music and traveling the world with family and friends. He was a beloved husband to the late Glenna N. Platt for 50 years and is survived by Ruth Levy Platt, his wife of 12 years. He was a devoted and cherished father to Bonnie Gaines (Bruce), Claudia Stupp (Steve), and Jody Steinlauf (Howard). He was known as Keppa to his grandchildren, Jared (Lindsay), Hayley (Brad), Jordan, Eric, Gregory and Myles and his great grandchildren, Tyler, Brendan, Aiden and Grant. Memorial services were held on Sunday, September 22nd at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray Beach. Followed by Entombment at Menorah Gardens Funeral Chapel in Southwest Ranches. Memorial donations in honor of Mel may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Care, AIPAC or The .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
