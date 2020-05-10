Lieutenant Melvin Askenase passed away on May 3, 2020 at the incredible age of 97. He was the beloved husband of Selma Askenase, father of Richard and his wife Juliet, Alan and his wife Alicia, and Bonnie and her husband Mark Goshin, grandfather of David and his wife Brandi, Joel and his wife Heather, Michael, Julia, and Sydnie, and great-grandfather of Mason and Cole. He was a proud veteran of WWII and the Korean War and was bestowed the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery in service to his country. Mel was so many things: a war hero, a class president, a company president, an excellent golfer, a lover of sports, and a dedicated family man. But more than anything else, he was an eternal optimist with a joy for life that he shared with his family and the world. He will be dearly missed, but the life he led was too epic and full of love to ever be forgotten. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Veteran's Association.



