Melvin Douglas Durham of Davie passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Kathleen. Melvin is survived by his sons David (Belinda Bradford)and Donald (Valerie) Durham, his sister Penny (Edward) Radkiewicz,his sister -in-law Patty (Bill) Sopp and his grandchildren Kyle, Sean and Kaitlyn.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3PM-4PM at Fred Hunter University Drive in Davie with a Funeral Service to begin at 4PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to New Horizon United Methodist Church in Southwest Ranches, FL at www.newhorizonumc.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019