|
|
Melvin George Lundgren "Mel", beloved husband, brother, uncle, step-father and friend, left this world on Saturday, February 8, 2020, following a long series of health struggles.
He was born March 26, 1933 in Murdock, Chippewa County, Minnesota to Elsie Anna Marie Gregersen and George William Lundgren. Mel graduated from Benson High School in Benson Minnesota in 1951 while enlisted in the National Guard. While still in school he joined the 47th Division of the National Guard on January 22, 1951 to begin basic training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Upon completion of basic training he was awarded his high school diploma. Mel went on to serve in the 136th Infantry in the Army National Guard during the Korean War, earning the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star and the United Nations Service Medal.
In May 2018 Mel received the great honor of being chosen to participate in the Honor Flight in which veterans receive an escorted flight and tour of US memorials, including the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC in a demonstration of appreciation and honor for their military service.
Following his discharge from the Army National Guard he returned to Benson and pursued a career as an automotive sales representative. His warm and engaging personality made him a natural at establishing good working relationships. He moved to Florida in 1966 residing in Hialeah and then Boca Raton. Mel married Patricia A. Plummer in 1990 and inherited a bonus family who loved him dearly. Mel was a successful sales representative for a major auto parts company for many years, traveling throughout his territory in South Florida and was extremely knowledgeable about all things car related. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 245, and served as Commander for many years. Mel was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons since 1979 as well as a member of the Shriners.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Olson. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lundgren of Boca Raton, Florida, a brother, Kenneth E. Lundgren and wife Sharon of Minnesota, sister Genevieve E. Nystrom of Florida, stepdaughters Lori Harryman (Robert) of Colorado, Cynthia Plummer of Virginia and Susan Turman of Tennessee, many nieces and nephews along with grand nieces and nephews, four step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Timberwalk 1 Clubhouse, 22546 Vistawood Way, Boca Raton, FL 33428.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2020