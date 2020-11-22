Melvin (Mel) L. Meisel, 88, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Boca Raton after a tragic car accident.



Mel's loving family was the light of his life: his son Jim (Ellen) Meisel, and their children, Ali, Jake, Bracha (Ezra) and their son, Mendel; his daughter Vicki (Ron) Hadar, and their children Aaron and Cole, were his pride and joy. He was "Papa" to his grandchildren.



Mel was proud to be a true New Yorker. Born on May 16, 1932 in Manhattan, he was the adored only child of Irving and Ruth Meisel. He was a proud graduate of Stuyvesant and Antioch College, where he started the fabulously successful Mel Pie-sel's Pie Company.



Tall, handsome, charming, and kind, Mel met Judy Sabin on his birthday in 1960 and they married just several months later. They had their two wonderful children, Jim and Vicki, in Kansas City. After Judy's passing in 1984, Mel formed a life partnership with the late Carol Etkin, and they spent many beautiful years together in Boca.



Mel absolutely loved traveling the globe. He enjoyed museums of all kinds and was particularly fond of art. Every week for the last many months, he emailed a weekly art education series to his family, delving into the historical context and unique strengths of each artist.



A core value of Mel's was staying connected to family and friends. It would be hard to overstate his warmth. Mel formed and maintained close friendships throughout his life, from college to his Boca community. Even during the pandemic, Mel was constantly in touch with his friends over the phone and was so grateful for their companionship.



Tradition was paramount to him. He often gifted his children and grandchildren JNF trees in Israel and was so proud of his Jewish homeland.



Mel's impeccable cursive handwriting can be found on the respective desks of the whole family with the latest joke, stock market tidbit, or thoughtful check-in. Chess was a favorite pastime, one he shared lovingly with his grandsons. He enjoyed losing chess matches more than he did winning, as he would always say that the greatest joy of a teacher is when his student surpasses him. And he meant it.



Mel was so genuinely thrilled to receive a phone call from those he loved that it was contagious. Instead of "Hello?" Mel answered calls from his children with "HELLO VICKS!" or "JIMMY!" He marveled at his great-grandson, Mendel, on regular FaceTimes and even had puppets handy to put on performances.



Mel was never one to miss a birthday, and dutifully sent birthday and other good wishes to loved ones ranging from those in his parents' generation to his beloved cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Mel was generous, witty, smart, dignified, and kind. He loved his family and friends deeply. His passing leaves a massive void in the lives of so many. He is already missed -- immensely. May his memory be for a blessing.



Tzedakah can be given in Mel's memory to the Jewish National Fund; Temple Beth Avodah in Newton, Massachusetts; and Temple Aliyah (Cantor Harry German Music Education Fund) in Needham, Massachusetts.



Graveside services were held on Friday. Shiva will be held via Zoom tonight (11/22), and Monday night (11/23). Please email MelMeiselShiva@gmail.com for the Zoom link.



