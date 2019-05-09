Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Prager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Prager

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Prager Obituary
Melvin Prager passed away May 5, 2019, at the age of 84 in his home with his wife, Sheila, by his side. A resident of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mel was a brilliant mind with a gentle, loving soul. He enjoyed music, dancing, meditation, cooking and glider flying. He was also a gifted electrical engineer and wood working artisan. Mel is survived by his wife, Sheila Seleznow Prager, his children Michael William Prager, Ruth Lynn Prager and Laurie Jo Prager, and his granddaughter Hannah Prager Rickert. In remembrance of Mel, donations may be made to ().
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 9 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.