Melvin Prager passed away May 5, 2019, at the age of 84 in his home with his wife, Sheila, by his side. A resident of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mel was a brilliant mind with a gentle, loving soul. He enjoyed music, dancing, meditation, cooking and glider flying. He was also a gifted electrical engineer and wood working artisan. Mel is survived by his wife, Sheila Seleznow Prager, his children Michael William Prager, Ruth Lynn Prager and Laurie Jo Prager, and his granddaughter Hannah Prager Rickert. In remembrance of Mel, donations may be made to ().
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 9 to May 12, 2019