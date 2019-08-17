|
|
Melvin Schott formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Millburn, N.J. passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Florida at the age of 94.
During WWII he enlisted in the U.S. military where he received a Purple Heart Medal from the Marine Corp when wounded in the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. Upon recovering after the war, he earned a degree from New York University. From 1948-1994, Mel worked alongside his father, children and grandchildren at Schott NYC creating iconic American made outerwear. Preceded by his father Irving and followed by his son Michael, Mel's entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit left a lasting legacy.
Melvin Schott is survived by his wife Leila Schott of Highland Beach, Florida; his daughter Roslyn Schott (Stanley Geller), daughter Barbara Colin (Steven), Susan Schott wife of his late son Michael; his grandchildren, Oren Schott, Eve Taub (Jordan), Jason Schott Clawans (Dayna Platnick), Sari Jepsen (Mads), Bryan Colin, David Colin (Katherine Pretti) and 8 great grandchildren all of New Jersey.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019