Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Schott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Schott Obituary
Melvin Schott formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Millburn, N.J. passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Florida at the age of 94.

During WWII he enlisted in the U.S. military where he received a Purple Heart Medal from the Marine Corp when wounded in the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. Upon recovering after the war, he earned a degree from New York University. From 1948-1994, Mel worked alongside his father, children and grandchildren at Schott NYC creating iconic American made outerwear. Preceded by his father Irving and followed by his son Michael, Mel's entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit left a lasting legacy.

Melvin Schott is survived by his wife Leila Schott of Highland Beach, Florida; his daughter Roslyn Schott (Stanley Geller), daughter Barbara Colin (Steven), Susan Schott wife of his late son Michael; his grandchildren, Oren Schott, Eve Taub (Jordan), Jason Schott Clawans (Dayna Platnick), Sari Jepsen (Mads), Bryan Colin, David Colin (Katherine Pretti) and 8 great grandchildren all of New Jersey.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.