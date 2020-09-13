Merrill R. Williams ("Bill"), 86, a resident of Burlington, IA for 24 years, died Dec. 30, 2019 at Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown, IA as a result of complications from a stroke. He was born Feb 13, 1933 in Chicago, IL. Attended Lancaster High School, Lancaster, MO.



Services and interment will be held at Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington, IA on Sat. Oct 17, 2020 at 12:00. Family and friends are invited.



A Korean War veteran, he enlisted in the US Army 1950 at Ottumwa, IA and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal at Fort Hood, TX in 1953 as a Military Police Supervisor.



Mr. Williams was a former fuel transport driver for Amoco Oil in Chicago for 33 years retiring in 1992. He had the distinction of being one of only 12 drivers nationwide to have completed 26 years of driving without a preventable vehicle accident, a feat of which he was very proud.



For many years, he managed the Elks Club, Arlington Heights, IL and was a member of American Legion, Order of Moose and Eagles. Active in many Rifle and Gun Clubs throughout his life, Bill enjoyed hunting elk in Wyoming; golf, travel and camping. He loved his dogs.



He was preceded in death by his recent wife, Jennifer J. (Berhardt) Williams (2016), and previous wives, Lelia W. (Hunter) Williams (1994) and Jean (Flansburg) Williams; father, Merrill Roland Williams of Chicago, IL (1953); mother, Dorothy (Day) Parcel of Ottumwa, IA (1995); step-father, Harvey (Carl) Parcel of Ottumwa, IA (1999); brother, Jack R. Williams of Mediapolis, IA (1996); daughter, Linda Jean Cage of Dunnellon, FL (2011); and son, Merrill Roland "Billy" Williams III of Keokuk, IA (2017).



He is survived by a sister, Jody (Ronald) Downing of Ottumwa, IA; sons, Ronald C. (Angela) Williams of Youngsville, NC and Richard V. (Karen) Williams, Hollywood, Fla.



Grandfather of 25 and Great-Grandfather of 30, Grandpa Bill will be missed by all.



