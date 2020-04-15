On Monday, April 6, 2020, Michael A. Moulis, Esq. of Ft. Lauderdale passed away at the age of 61. Mike was born on December 28, 1958 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Colonel Wallace James and Patricia (Griffin) Moulis. He received his law degree from Louisiana State University's Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 1986, and he practiced aviation law for 12 years as a solo practitioner in Ft. Lauderdale. Prior to his solo practice, he served as a prosecutor with the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington D.C. He was a 1982 graduate of Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and a 1977 graduate of Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia. Mike loved his family and friends, Louisiana, Cajun food, Mardi Gras, deep sea fishing, arguing his cases, fine suits, his Rolex watch, and women, not necessarily in that order. His love for sports (Geaux Tigers!) just barely edged out his love for sports betting; he'd gamble on a Little League game if he were in the stands. He was generous and kind, and a fierce friend to so many people. He will be remembered for his boisterous storytelling, larger-than-life personality, and hysterical hijinks. Every "jabip," "knucklehead," and "playa" that knew Mike has an unbelievable tale to tell of their friendship, and it's probably a true story. Mike is survived by his mother, his daughter Brianna Klein, his sisters Mary Jane (Moulis) Bredemus, Stephanie (Moulis) Spees, and his brother John Moulis. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, his brother Wallace James "Jim" Moulis, Jr., his sister Jean (Moulis) Hollier, and his nephew David Moulis. A memorial service will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020.