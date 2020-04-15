Michael A. Moulis
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, April 6, 2020, Michael A. Moulis, Esq. of Ft. Lauderdale passed away at the age of 61. Mike was born on December 28, 1958 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Colonel Wallace James and Patricia (Griffin) Moulis. He received his law degree from Louisiana State University's Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 1986, and he practiced aviation law for 12 years as a solo practitioner in Ft. Lauderdale. Prior to his solo practice, he served as a prosecutor with the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington D.C. He was a 1982 graduate of Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and a 1977 graduate of Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia. Mike loved his family and friends, Louisiana, Cajun food, Mardi Gras, deep sea fishing, arguing his cases, fine suits, his Rolex watch, and women, not necessarily in that order. His love for sports (Geaux Tigers!) just barely edged out his love for sports betting; he'd gamble on a Little League game if he were in the stands. He was generous and kind, and a fierce friend to so many people. He will be remembered for his boisterous storytelling, larger-than-life personality, and hysterical hijinks. Every "jabip," "knucklehead," and "playa" that knew Mike has an unbelievable tale to tell of their friendship, and it's probably a true story. Mike is survived by his mother, his daughter Brianna Klein, his sisters Mary Jane (Moulis) Bredemus, Stephanie (Moulis) Spees, and his brother John Moulis. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, his brother Wallace James "Jim" Moulis, Jr., his sister Jean (Moulis) Hollier, and his nephew David Moulis. A memorial service will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on a later date.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved