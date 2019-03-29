Michael Benanti passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Imperial Point Hospital. He is survived by his loving family, wife Cheryl, son Chris, sister Rona, grandchildren Nicole and Natalie. Mike battled CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) for over 15 years until it was time to be with the Lord. Mike touched so many lives; he was a Broward County teacher & boy's basketball coach for over forty years. He achieved many accomplishments as a coach. Mike won a state Championship with Boyd Anderson in 1994 and accumulated over 500 wins throughout his career. "Those two things alone, puts Mike in the top two percent of coaches in the history of Broward County". He was respected & admired by those who knew him. Our memory of Mike will live on; he was unforgettable, inspiring, & truly beloved. The outpouring of love from his friends & the Deerfield Beach community has been tremendous. In honor of Mike's wishes, there will be a private service for the immediate family. The support of his friends is greatly appreciated & is helping the family get through this difficult time. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary