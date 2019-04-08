Michael "Micky" Arthur Dowsett peacefully expired on Thursday, April 4th at the age of 70, with his wife Claudia of 49 years by his side. Micky was born in Port Huron, Michigan and moved to Fort Lauderdale with his family in 1957. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1967 and proudly attended Florida State University. He is survived by his devoted wife, three children Michelle, Nicole and Dan and four grandchildren Mallory, Harrison, Duke and Deacon. He loved his family and friends dearly. Mr. Dowsett was the long time business owner of American House Moving & Storage. Micky was a true character and always the life of the party. He will be truly missed; however his legacy will live on in the memories of his friends and family. In lieu of flowers please make a Tribute Gift in Micky's name to the Children's Tumor Foundation at [email protected] Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary