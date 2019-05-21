Michael D. Schneider, 45, St. Augustine, passed away May 14, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Michael was born in Ft. Lauderdale and he grew up in the area, graduating from Miramar High School in 1992. He later attended Broward community college while working alongside his mother at Steel Fabricators. He then moved with his family to Interlachen, residing there from 2002-2011, Florahome from 2011 to 2017 and most recently resided in St. Augustine since 2017. Michael loved volleyball and he served as a volunteer coach for girls volleyball at Interlachen High school from 2002-2018. He was also gifted with working with computers, and became a certified SCUBA diver at 15. He received his black belt in Karate and also loved talking politics and had a tremendous amount of love and pride for his country.A visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 1:30 P.M. Friday May 24, 2019 at Hollywood Memorial GardensFlowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or to the Migraine Awareness Foundation.He is survived by his mother, Marcia Blackwell, St. Augustine; father and stepmother, Chris and Ellen Schneider, Georgia; maternal grandmother, Mary Maresca, St. Augustine; step-sister, Michele Hawkins (Chris), Georgia; aunt, Toni Main (Edward), St. Augustine; uncle, Mario Maresca (Dolores), Davie, FL; cousins, Karen, Kristy, Kathy, and their families, residing in St. Augustine; and numerous other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Rutherford.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary