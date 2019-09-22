Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Michael Dolan


1963 - 2019
Michael Dolan Obituary
Michael David Dolan, age 56, of Hollywood, passed away September 16, 2019. Survived by brother Robert Dolan; sisters Karen (Walter) Levy, Lori (Gail Webster) Dolan, Nancy Dolan-Cintron and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Gathering of family and friends will be Friday, September 27, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 PM all at Landmark Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Michael's memory to www.npcf.us/donate. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
