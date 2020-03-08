Home

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000

Michael F. Cornnell

Michael F. Cornnell Obituary
Michael F. Cornnell of Palm Harbor, age 61, born August 12, 1958, passed away on March 4th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Cornnell; two sons, Charles J. Cornnell and Walter A. Cornnell III (Molly); one daughter, Kathryn A. Cornnell (Shane); two granddaughters, Kathryn J. Cornnell and Hailey E. Cornnell; and his brothers and sisters, Carol Hudson (Geoff), Walter A. Cornnell (Lorraine), Kathy Lanzner (John), Patricia Aldousany (Wahab), Kevin Cornnell (Marcia), Brian Cornnell (Patricia), Grace Bomarito, Christopher Cornnell (Marie), Timothy Cornnell (Theresa), Molly Cornnell, James Cornnell (Jen), Sean Cornnell, Kelly Coletto (Harry Giles).

He was born and raised in Boca Raton, Florida. He is a graduate of FAU in Boca Raton and FSU in Tallahassee. He met his wife in Tallahassee and they were happily married for 30 years. He worked for his father, Walter A. Cornnell Sr., as a Land Surveyor and continued his career in Tallahassee and eventually Palm Harbor. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, the beach, reading, collecting music and sharing it with others, gardening, and growing the most beautiful orchids.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be held at his son's residence in Oldsmar on Wednesday, March 11th at 5pm. Services will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 11am at Curlew Hills Funeral Home in Palm Harbor. Mike was not a fan of suits and ties, so please dress comfortably. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to a .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020
