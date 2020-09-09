Michael F. Walker, born September 14,1959 died at the age of sixty on September 5th, 2020. He joins his mother Eveline F. Walker after his battle with cancer. He is survived by his husband Dean C. Hooker, father Larry R. Walker, two brothers Wolfgang Walker and Steven Walker and all of his extended related and non-related family.



A celebration of Michael's life will be held next year. Memorial contributions may be made to charities that represents his kindness and service to others.



