1/1
Michael "Joe" Garrihy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Joe" Garrihy left us on 7/31/2020. He was a wonderful man larger than life in every way. A very special husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and a dear friend to so many people that he loved. He was a fascinating man and a true pioneer in the field of aviation.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and out of respect to the wellbeing of Joe's family and visitors, services will be held at a later date and time. It can be a great comfort to a grieving person or family to hear that others thought highly of their loved one, too. If you knew and admired Joe, be sure to let the family know by writing a few words in the "Memory" section of his obituary page or to view his obituary on the Kraeer - Fairchild Funeral Home website. www.KraeerFairchild.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
9545655591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved