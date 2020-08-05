Michael "Joe" Garrihy left us on 7/31/2020. He was a wonderful man larger than life in every way. A very special husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and a dear friend to so many people that he loved. He was a fascinating man and a true pioneer in the field of aviation.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and out of respect to the wellbeing of Joe's family and visitors, services will be held at a later date and time. It can be a great comfort to a grieving person or family to hear that others thought highly of their loved one, too. If you knew and admired Joe, be sure to let the family know by writing a few words in the "Memory" section of his obituary page or to view his obituary on the Kraeer - Fairchild Funeral Home website. www.KraeerFairchild.com