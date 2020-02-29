|
Michael passed away on February 26, 2020. Michael was a born leader and hero. He was a World War II veteran having served in the US Navy in the South Pacific and Japan. In 1989, he, his wife and sister moved to Florida fulltime after being snowbirds for many years. He became active in several organizations serving as president in each. His innovative ideas and integrity made him second to none. But it was his full commitment to love, care, and sacrifice for his family that made him a true hero. He will be sorely missed and forever loved by his wife, Stacy, niece Marianne, and nephew, James. In lieu of flowers please donate to Shrine Hospital for Children PO BOX 31356 Tampa, FL 33631. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Barbara Falowski Funeral Home 300 SW 6th St, Ft Lauderdale FL 33315 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Service will be Monday March 2, 2020 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 815 NE 15th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 at 10:00am. He will be laid to rest in New York.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 29, 2020