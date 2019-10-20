|
|
1958-2019 Michael J. Machonis, "Mike" age 61, of Deerfield Beach, FL, died on October 5, 2019. Mike recently retired from Found Care in West Palm Beach, as their Human Resources Manager. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, crabbing, and going to the beach. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Dorothy Machonis of Glen Mills, PA. Survivors: Sister: Anne Machonis (Ken); Brothers: Philip P. Jr. (Deborah), Peter (Devon), and Daniel (Laura) Machonis, four nephews and one niece. A Celebration of Life is planned in the new year. Please contact Mike's sister at [email protected]
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019