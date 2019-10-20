Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Machonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Machonis


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Machonis Obituary
1958-2019 Michael J. Machonis, "Mike" age 61, of Deerfield Beach, FL, died on October 5, 2019. Mike recently retired from Found Care in West Palm Beach, as their Human Resources Manager. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, crabbing, and going to the beach. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Dorothy Machonis of Glen Mills, PA. Survivors: Sister: Anne Machonis (Ken); Brothers: Philip P. Jr. (Deborah), Peter (Devon), and Daniel (Laura) Machonis, four nephews and one niece. A Celebration of Life is planned in the new year. Please contact Mike's sister at [email protected]
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.