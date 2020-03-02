|
|
Michael Jacob "Mike" Bailey, a native of Davie, FL and a resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 42.
Mike served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2016 as an MP & TEDD Handler. He was retired as a Staff Sergeant and a decorated combat Veteran. He was a Purple Heart recipient for injuries incurred while serving in Iraq 2009 -2010. He and his K9 Free also served in Afghanistan 2012 – 2013. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, USA. Mike loved the outdoors since he was a small boy and enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, working with wildlife, reading, history, weapons , blacksmithing and spending time traveling with his wife and "fur-kids".
Mike is preceded in death by his K9 Freedom R606 " Free"; paternal grandfather, Ralph Edgar Bailey; maternal grandmother, Claire Elizabeth Hermann; maternal grandfather, Joseph Benjamin Morton, Jr; his fur-children, Cash, Gator, Sammy, Clay and Blacky.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 25 years, (Tina) Cecilia Bailey; his service dog and fur-child, Blue; mother, Roseann Campbell; father, Ralph Mike Bailey; paternal grandmother, Rosetta Bailey; sister, Bonney Vitta (Matt) and their children, Luke and Troy; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. John and Dora Bohus; brother-in-law, John Bohus, Jr. (Tina); along with their children, Janie, Elizabeth, Olivia and Zander.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Hughes Funeral Home, 26209 Pollard Road, Daphne, AL with visitation until 6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of SSgt. Michael J. Bailey and K9 Free R606 to Mission K9 Rescue, at https://missionk9rescue.org/donations-to-mission-k9-rescue/
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home is handling service arrangements for the family.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2020