Michael James Adler
February 15, 1959 - May 10, 2020
It is with great sadness we share with you the news of the passing of our beloved Michael James Adler. Michael was the son of Theodore and Addy Adler, the father of Harry and Mary (Robbie) Adler, and the brother of Barry (Christine) Adler and Sharry (Seth) Kimmel. Michael had two grand- daughters, Madison and Rachel as well as five nephews; Joshua, Jared, Jordan, Daniel and Jonathan. Michael was born in Oceanside, New York and grew up in Kendall, Florida. Michael also lived in Israel for several years during his adulthood. Michael was a professional baker for many years and also worked in the real estate industry. Michael was mostly known for his kind, compassionate heart. He was generous in spirit and always willing to help anyone in any way he could. He played a significant role in the lives of his nephews Jared and Jordan, he was an extremely competent care-giver in his father Theodore's later years, and he also served as a support, companion and assistant to his mother Addy Adler. Michael was there on the spot anytime he was ever called upon to help his family. He was a devoted father to Harry who was his best friend and room-mate and to Mary who was his pride and joy. May he rest in peace with G-d. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent in Michael's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Cancer unit.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.