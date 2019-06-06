Home

Following his courageous battle with cancer, Michael J. Paul (70) peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday, June 1st. Michael was born on January 2nd, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH. He received his PhD in Computer Science and Mathematics from Florida International University, and went on to be the active CEO of Interstate Development. A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Susan; two daughters, Lisa Richberg (Nicholas) and Katherine Amadeo (Antonio); as well as two grandchildren, Lara and Max Amadeo. Michael was a devoted grandfather -- sharing his love of the arts with Lara, and his vast knowledge of science with Max. He will be deeply missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (lls.org).
