Michael R. Del Percio
Michael R. 70 of Hallandale Beach, Florida departed this life August 13, 2020. Michael was born in Boston, MA. Beloved son of Antoinette and Leonard A, Del Percio. He was a very personable man who was well liked by many. He will be remembered for his kind smile and willingness to help his friends and family. Michael leaves behind his loving daughter Melanie whom he adored and shared many fond times together. He also leaves behind his dearest brother Leonard whom will greatly miss him. The brothers were extremely close throughout their lives and spent many years together as brothers, best friends and business partners. Michael also leaves behind his niece Antonella and his nephew Leonardo and sister-In-law Renata with whom he loved very much. He also leaves behind cousins from Boston with whom he also loved very much. Michael will be missed by all those who had the pleasure and honor of knowing him. He will be remembered as a very nice person throughout his life. In lieu of flowers send donations to St. Jude Children Hospital. 1800.822.6344

CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, August 22nd. 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Joseph A. Scarano Presidential Circle Memorial Chapel -4351. Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood Hills, Florida, 33021

For further Information call 954.438.8222.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Presidential Circle Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Presidential Circle Memorial Chapel
4351 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-1777
