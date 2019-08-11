|
Michael R. Warden, age 51, passed away on June 30, 2019, from natural causes, while vacationing in Maggie Valley, NC, with his family. He was born on August 1, 1967, to Robert and Joyce Warden in Madison, Wisconsin. Michael moved from Madison with his parents to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 5. He attended private and public schools in Fort Lauderdale and graduated from Stranahan High School in 1985. He attended Broward College, West Virginia University and Arizona State University. He enjoyed playing tennis, soccer, baseball, swim teams, football and golf. He lived in California for a time, being an actor as well as making commercials. When he returned to Fort Lauderdale in July 1996, he worked at various golf clubs in South Florida, in several capacities. His partner, Melissa Purtill, and Mike lived in Pompano Beach, Florida, for the past 8 years. A private celebration of life was held for Michael with his parents, Joyce and Bob, and Melissa in Asheville, NC. If you wish, they request you make donations to in Michael's memory. His sudden death was a shock, and he will be greatly missed.
