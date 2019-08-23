Home

Michael Raymond Aldrich Obituary
Michael Raymond Aldrich of Fort Lauderdale passed away unexpectedly, August 20, 2019. He was born in Battle Creek, MI. and has been a South Florida resident for 25 years. Michael worked as an electrician throughout the State of Florida. He volunteered with many charitable organizations to help the underprivileged and homeless. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Aldrich; a son, Jacob Michael Kelly; his brothers and sisters; Donald Aldrich, Shaun & Pamela Davis, Scott Aldrich, Joe and Shannon D'Agostino; nieces and nephews; Mike and Staci, James, Grant and Tatiana, Bryce, Raegen, Barrett and Beckham, Frederick, Jessica, Joseph, Jr., Justin, John and Gino. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry "Skip" Aldrich and a great niece, Makayala Rose Johnson. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Fred Hunters Downtown Fort Lauderdale, 781 S. Federal Hwy. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Salvation Army. fredhunters.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
