Michael Wilbanks,72, formerly of Miami Florida, passed away at home, in Gainesville Florida, on 4/1/2020 with his wife Stephanie and dear friend Albert by his side. Michael is survived by his Wife, Stephanie, Daughter, Samantha Michelle, Grandson, Christopher Michael and Granddaughter, Carmela Jean. Michael is predeceased by his Mother, Irene, his Father, Proctor and his Brother, Proctor Jr. Michael was a former Navy Seabee and was very proud of his military service. Due to the coronavirus I laid Michael to rest on September 24, at Jacksonville National Cemetery.



