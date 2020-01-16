|
|
Michael Schotanus of Wilton Manors Florida passed away at his home on January 10 of 2020. He is survived by his loving parents Marlene and Wayne Schotanus of Wilton Manors, his sister Page of Ottawa, Canada, and brother Marc of Wilton Manors. In addition, he took great pride and enjoyment from his nephews Marc and Matt, nieces Rochelle and Brittany and grandnephew Preston.
Michael was born in Evanston, Illinois on May 24,1961, and attended the University of Wisconsin in Lacrosse. He recently retired from the Broward County Supervisor of elections office after 28 years. He enjoyed golf and his Minnesota Vikings. He was an avid reader and had his stable of must-read authors. Michael will be missed by his many friends. He was a kind and generous person. In lieu of funeral services, Mike's friends and family will gather to celebrate his life. Those wishing to honor Michael may consider a donation to the Wilton Manors Friends of the Library.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 16, 2020