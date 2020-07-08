1/
Michael Shach
Michael Shach, age 65, formerly of Wellington, FL, passed away July 4, 2020.

Michael was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He will be missed by all and was loved by so many. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cecelia; stepdaughter Michelle Barfield (Troy), daughter Nicole Strompf (Ian); son Justin Shach (Jen); sister Lisa Shach; niece Amber Johnson and his 5 beautiful grandchildren, Jaiden-Jase Barfield , Aiden-Austin Strompf, and Sage Shach.

Due to the concern of COVID, a private celebration of life will be held for immediate family only.

Please visit www.landmarkfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 7, 2020
Michelle
Daughter
July 7, 2020
Michelle Barfield
Daughter
