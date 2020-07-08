Michael Shach, age 65, formerly of Wellington, FL, passed away July 4, 2020.
Michael was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He will be missed by all and was loved by so many. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cecelia; stepdaughter Michelle Barfield (Troy), daughter Nicole Strompf (Ian); son Justin Shach (Jen); sister Lisa Shach; niece Amber Johnson and his 5 beautiful grandchildren, Jaiden-Jase Barfield , Aiden-Austin Strompf, and Sage Shach.
Due to the concern of COVID, a private celebration of life will be held for immediate family only.
