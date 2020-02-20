|
Michael Fontana, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away February 18, 2020, at the age of 79.
Born in Italy on September 1, 1940, Michael grew up during a challenging and difficult time for his family and his country. At the age of 15, his parents immigrated to the United States where he, his brothers and sister grew up in the greater Chicago area. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering and started his tenured career at Motorola. He married Marcella Novelli and moved to Sunrise, FL in 1971 with his first born Marc and shortly after was blessed with another son, Matt.
Michael's younger struggles taught him to have a strong work ethic and he carried that throughout his career and family life. His crowning accomplishment was earning the company CEO award for a quality control process that is still used today.
He lived a very active life and enjoyed playing racquetball as well as spending time with his close circle of friends.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcella, his two sons, Marc (Jennifer) and Matthew (Miriam); his beloved granddaughters, Alexis, Jolie, Kate, Cristina, and Mariana; his sister Josette Pieroni, and his two younger brothers Mario (Nina) and Renzo (Franca), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 23rd, 2:00 PM-5:00 PM, at T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 24th, 9:30 AM, at St Bonaventure Catholic Church, with entombment immediately following at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in North Lauderdale. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston, 371 NW 136th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33325 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020