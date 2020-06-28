Mickey Horan, 85, of Pompano Beach passed away June 21, 2020. He was born in DeKalb, Illinois on April 14, 1935, where he later began his career in the Poultry industry and met his wife, Judy. They married on August 3, 1963. They eventually settled into Statesville, NC where they lived for 17 years. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Pompano Beach and their son, Kevin, of Dallas, TX. A Memorial Service will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers the family requests Masses be said in his honor.



