It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved Michael Tyrone Williams on April 13, 2019. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength to all who knew him. His life was molded by his Bahamian heritage, and he was an exceptional teacher at American High School. A graduate of FAMU, he loved his Rattlers and the Raiders. He will be sorely missed and always remembered by all the lives he touched. He is survived by wife Lorraine, daughter Yaminah, grandchildren Briana, Matthew, and Joshua; brother Harold "Skip"(Dorothy), sister-in-law Angela(Wayne), In-laws Timothy and Pauline McCartney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft St, Hollywood, Fl 33024. The memorial service will be Thursday, April18, 2019 AT 10 AM at the Church of the Holy Sacrament, 6801 N University Dr Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024. Please gather with us to celebrate his life. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019