Michael Wayne Marion
1943 - 2020
Michael Wayne Marion of Davie, Florida, passed away on October 14, 2020 at the age of 77. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm, October 21, 2020 at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, Davie Florida. Chaplain Forest Willis of American Legion, Post #321 will be officiating. Mike was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 8, 1943 to Haster and Laverne Marion. He graduated from Mount Airy High School, Mount Airy, North Carolina in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Air Force soon after. He proudly served his country for 26 years, honorably retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He stayed committed to community and other veterans, working as the Finance Officer for the American Legion, Post #321 of Cooper City, Florida for several years and stayed actively involved with multiple charities with the Legion. In addition, he was a Freemason and a member of Fort Pierce Masonic Lodge #87. Mike found many joys throughout his life, largely thanks to his effortless ability to connect and make friends anywhere and his knack for finding the humor in all things. He enjoyed a passion for golf and his many adoring grandchildren. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Lynda, brother Ron, daughter Natalie, sons Rick and Cris, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, Post #321, 9081 SW 51st Street, Cooper City, FL, 33328. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter Funeral Home.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
2401 South University Drive
Davie, FL 33324
954-527-1550
