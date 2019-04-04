|
Michelle "Mich" Yvonne Raymond, 67, of Deerfield Beach, passed away peacefully on March 29th, 2019. Survived by her sisters, Lynda, Carol, Susan and Sandra. Mich was blessed with very close friends she loved and respected. And a family that loved and cherished her. She was born in Morocco: her mother Herminie Jeanne (Garcia) Raymond and father Lawrence Vincent Raymond, USAF. Mich was a dedicated business woman. She became a volunteer after retirement to help others. She was a fervent supporter of the Humane Society. Per her wishes there will not be a memorial service. The family will gather this summer to celebrate her life. Arrangements by Kraeer/Becker Funeral Home.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019