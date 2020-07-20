1/1
Miguel Antunes
They say that the true measure of a man is how he affects the lives of his fellows. In all the tragic and desperate sadness that we have felt in our hearts since Miguel's death, there has grown a flame of pride. As tributes and photographs and stories and donations for his repatriation poured in, in our grief we felt ourselves stand tall with respect and admiration and above all love for this man, our son, our brother, our friend. The words and the tributes tell the story of a young man who had earned the love and esteem of his family and his community through his generous spirit, his love of life, his boundless energy and his innate ability to share these with those around him. As we deeply mourn this enormous loss, let us not forget the joyous spirit that Miguel embodied every day of his life, and find in our hearts the courage and the healing to give a tearful smile, to laugh and dance each day, as he did. Rest in Peace Miguel - you were a man indeed.

Miguel Antunes died in a motorcycle accident in Boynton Beach, FL on June 27th, 2020.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 20, 2020.
