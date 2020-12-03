Milbrey "Otto" Burgett, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Avon, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. Born in Hollis, Oklahoma, on January 4, 1928 to William Otto and Vivian Burgett, he was a loving husband, a devoted friend and a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and Navy.



Like so many of his generation, Otto's childhood was defined by the economic devastation of The Great Depression, exacerbated in Oklahoma by the Dust Bowl droughts of the 1930s. His graduation from Hollis High School in 1946, was in that brief moment as World War II was waning and The Cold War was only beginning to be envisaged. At 18 years of age Otto enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.



His military service mirrored the political events of the next four years. Following initial training, where he qualified as an "expert rifleman," he was assigned to Marine Corps Air Station, El Toro, California, to serve as a teletype operator and was awarded the World War II Victory medal for his skill and contributions. His technical aptitude resulted in his assignment to the signal intelligence operation at the Naval Communications Station, Washington D.C., where he remained for the duration of the Korean Conflict.



Following his enlistment, Otto applied and was accepted into the College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma in 1950. It was in his first year there that he met the love of his life, La Juan Dunlap. They were married in Clovis, New Mexico, in 1951. Graduating in 1954, with a degree in Industrial Management Engineering, Otto and La Juan began their odyssey together. His extensive career in Industrial Management spanned more than four decades, from the Atomic Energy Commission to Combustion Energy Incorporated, and from Philips Corporation to Quantum Inc. Otto worked in a broad spectrum of fields: Health Physicist, Project Manager for materials control, Plant Manager for the manufacture of airport runway lighting systems and as an entrepreneur, producing porcelain enamel aluminum safety signs. As a political and community leader, he served as Chairman of the State Central Committee, as a member of the Avon, Connecticut Water Pollution Control Authority and on the Hartford, Connecticut Board of the United Way. All of this with La Juan's tireless support while building her own reputation as talented, highly respected and beloved educator.



In 1993 Otto and La Juan retired to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where, in the company of their very dear and life long group of friends, they continued to built a rich life rounded out by frequent travels, philanthropic efforts in support of the Fort Lauderdale Art Museum and Otto's many hobbies. Otto was a gifted photographer, capable of capturing both the range of human emotions and the glory of nature. Additionally, he meticulously researched and wrote a two volume genealogy of the BURGHARDT/BURGETT Family in America:1625-1995, documenting the family's westward migration from the Hudson River Valley.



Otto's love for La Juan was the fundamental core of his life. They were happily married for 58 years, until La Juan's death in April of 2009.



Milbrey Otto Burgett will be remembered as a patriot, a devoted husband and a loving supporter of cherished family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Burgett Scott, four nephews, three nieces, life long friend Joann ("Henry") Richards and numerous devoted cousins and friends.



Plans for a 2021 memorial service (location TBD) and interment at Arlington National Cemetery are pending. Remembrances may be made to the Marine Corps Association and Foundation, PO Box 1775, Quantico VA 22134.



