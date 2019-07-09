Milton A. Scher, 90, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Groveland, died Saturday morning, July 6, at Kaplan Family Hospice, Danvers.



He was born in San Antonio, TX, January 1, 1929, son of the late Harry and Matilda (Goldman) Scher.



His family moved to Brooklyn, NY when he was young and Mr. Scher was educated there. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School, Brooklyn, he earned his Bachelors Degree in Engineering from City College of New York, then his Master's in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern.



He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal.



For over 35 years he was employed at the former Western Electric from where he retired in 1989. He moved to Florida in 1997.



While in Haverhill he was a member of Temple Emanu-El.



He was the husband of the late Maxine (Schwartz) Scher who died in 1991, and Ileane (Ginsburg) Scher who died in 2019, father of the late Meredith H. Scher, brother of the late Malvina Bloom and Irene Scher and father-in-law of the late William Scoville.



His survivors include two sons, David A. Scher and his wife Elisa of Groveland, Richard Scher of Durham, NC, a daughter, Donna R. Scoville of E. Bridgewater, as well as step children, eight grandchildren and step grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two nieces.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service on Wednesday morning, July 10, at 11:00 in Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Burial will be in Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 9, 2019