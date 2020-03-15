Home

Milton Lee Long Obituary
Mr. Milton "Biff" Lee Long, 77, of Cooper City, Florida passed away unexpectedly February 23, 2020. Mr. Long is the son of the late Ira and Florence Long. He was born and raised on Ira Long Road in Bladen County, North Carolina.

Mr. Long is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Johnson and husband Larry of Elizabethtown, North Carolina and Jennifer "Gigi" Berman and husband Neil of Marietta, Georgia. Four grandchildren, Blake Rich and wife Alley, Benjamin Berman, Blake Berman and Alyssa Berman. Three nephews, Mike Long, Mark Long and Rickey Thomas. Seven nieces, Debbie Williams, Sharon Wainwright, Theresa Long, Connie Whaley, Diann Long, Susan Lanier and Morgan Sutton.

Mr. Long was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Long, his brothers, Wilbert Long, James Colon Long, Donnie Long and Homer Long, and sister Mary Gladys Thomas, and nephews, Steve Thomas, Mickey Thomas and John Long.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020
