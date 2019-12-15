Home

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, FL
1925 - 2019
Passed away on November 16, 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida at the age of 94. He is predeceased by his daughter Andrea Martin.

Milton is survived by his wife Natalie and his sons Michael (Diane) of Webster NY and Robert (Suzanne) of Pittsford NY and his 6 grandchildren, David Martin, Jessica, Jeffrey, Michelle, Jordan and Rachel Markowitz.

Milton was born on April 14, 1925 in the Bronx, NY. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps while still in high school to serve his country in WW2. Serving his country became his life, as for the next 40 years, he fought in 3 wars and retired as an Air Force colonel.

Milton was a great family man and a loving father. He married Natalie on December 24, 1950 and the couple had 3 children together.

He was a social, active man who, for the majority of his retired life, was deeply involved in the AFA, DAV, VA and served as Captain of The Citizen Observer Patrol (C.O.P.) of Delray Villas. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind, smart, loving, person with a great sense of humor, a love of logic and crossword puzzles, airplanes and for his unyielding patriotism.

There will be a service honoring Milton's life on Monday, December 16th at the

South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth FL at 11:30am.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019
