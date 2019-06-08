Milton Sirota, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, educator, coach, mentor and friend, passed on June 5th at age 96yr. Milt was born September 10, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY to Anna and Isaac Sirota. Milt was the devoted brother to Belle, Ruth, Edith and Diana, and brother-in-law to Monroe. He served in the Army in WWII, and upon discharge in 1946, attended Brooklyn College, where he met his wonderful wife Carol. They have been married nearly 70 years. Milt was a treasured husband to Carol, adored father to Kathy, Debbie Jo, Lori and Lisa, father-in-law to Bob, Douglas and Robert, grandfather to Jeffrey and Allison, Lesley and Mark, Jonathan, Allison and Brandon, Jenny, Amy and Jonathan, Alyssa and David, and great-grandfather to Jacob and Zachary. Milt is remembered by countless individuals for his kindness, respect, decency, honesty, integrity, sense of humor, and his heart of gold. To his many campers from MaHoGe, and his many students from Forest Hills High School, Milt was a positive role model and a loving father figure, and he enriched the lives of everyone he met. Milt's greatest legacy is his devotion to family, and the essential values he instilled in all of us. Milt will also be remembered for this extraordinary athletic abilities, winning him many championships in tennis, football, basketball and golf, and a place in the Brooklyn College Athletic Hall of Fame. More than anything, Milt will be forever remembered as an extraordinary human being, whose attitude and actions elevated others, and made this world a better place.Funeral services will be held at Star of David Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, June 11th 11:45am. 7701 Bailey Rd. North Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JAFCO in Milt's loving memory. Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary