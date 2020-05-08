Milton Weisman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Weisman, 93 died on May 5, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother , grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Milt was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived in Boca Raton for the past 28 years. He attended the University of Miami as a student and served honorably in the Coast Guard. Milt worked for most of his professional life as a successful sales representative in the floor covering industry. He was an active member of Broken Sound Country Club. Milt is predeceased by his wife of 60 years Eleanor Rosenberg Weisman. He is survived by his children, Bill (Lauren) Weisman and Margie (Marc) Margolies. Grandchildren, Josh (Liz), Alison and Jason Weisman and Andrew and Brett Margolies and great grandsons Lucas and Wyatt Weisman. The family will be holding a private service and burial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
My sincere condolences on Milton's passing. For years, it was a pleasure seeing him - a charming gentleman with an interest in many subjects and a sense of humor. May his memory be for a blessing.
Mayor Singer
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
For many years I saw both Milt and his wife daily at the gym. Mike and I were the only ones to use the arm bike and always joked about it. He was always cheerful and friendly. He will be missed as was his wife. I am shocked To hear about his passing. My deepest condolences.
Robin
Friend
May 8, 2020
RIP my friend. I will miss you.
Tim
Friend
May 8, 2020
Oh my, I am so shocked to read this. I just saw Milt the other day while I was walking past his house. We spent many a Friday night sitting next to one another at the bar during Happy Hour at the club (Broken Sound Club). He will be sorely missed. RIP Milt.
Rhoda Berke
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Milt's passing. Met him when we first moved to Florida 23 years ago and he was always one of our favorite people. Rest in peace Milt.
Pat McCloskey
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved