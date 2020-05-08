Milton Weisman, 93 died on May 5, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother , grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Milt was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived in Boca Raton for the past 28 years. He attended the University of Miami as a student and served honorably in the Coast Guard. Milt worked for most of his professional life as a successful sales representative in the floor covering industry. He was an active member of Broken Sound Country Club. Milt is predeceased by his wife of 60 years Eleanor Rosenberg Weisman. He is survived by his children, Bill (Lauren) Weisman and Margie (Marc) Margolies. Grandchildren, Josh (Liz), Alison and Jason Weisman and Andrew and Brett Margolies and great grandsons Lucas and Wyatt Weisman. The family will be holding a private service and burial.



