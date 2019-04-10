|
|
of Boynton Beach for the past 4 years passed away peacefully in her home on April 8, 2019. Formerly of Old Bridge, NJ, she was born in Tartu, Estonia 84 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband John Breen. Left to cherish her memory is her children Daniel Breen, Kelly Breen, Louane Raymond & Melane Breen-Vasquez. (7) Grandchildren and (3) Great Grandchildren. Services to honor her memory are scheduled for Thursday – April 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Rubin Memorial Chapel 7340 Boynton Beach Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33437. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Avenue – 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019