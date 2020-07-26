Minna Soloman (nee Wolpert) age 102 peacefully passed on July 20, 2020. She was born in NYC and raised in Palisades, NJ. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph, brother Ralph Wolpert, sisters Sophie Barbanell and Jean Cohen, and grandson Dr Michael Soloman. She is survived by her daughter Jade Soloman, son Dr Jerry Soloman (Claudia), grandchildren Lisa Doering and David Soloman, and great grandchildren Luci, Nate and Nora. She married her husband Joey in 1939, honeymooning in Miami where they set down roots. When WWII called, Minna moved back to NJ while Joe fought bravely. In 1959 they moved back to Florida, settling in NMB. Years later they relocated to Rainberry Bay in Delray Beach, where they were involved in many social activities. Minna was an accomplished musician, published poet and loved to tap dance. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. She always brought sunshine to everyone with her warm birthday wishes. Later in life, she enjoyed many an afternoon at the tables of the Hard Rock Casino. She became a well known and loved presence there, through her 101st year. Throughout all of her years, Minna's magnetic smile never failed to charm, whoever she met. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store